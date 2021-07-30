BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,007,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

