B. Riley Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $79.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

