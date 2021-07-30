B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 300 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 801.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

