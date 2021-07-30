B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $8,812,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,659,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $582.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.47 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

