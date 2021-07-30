B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 8,300 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

