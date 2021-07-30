B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,520 shares of company stock worth $9,048,229. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

