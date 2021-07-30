B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $122.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

