B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

