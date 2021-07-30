B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 512 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,868.3% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $386.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.