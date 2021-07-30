Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $63.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

