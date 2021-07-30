AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

