Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $159.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $647.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $708.07 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.