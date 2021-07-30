Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,755,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

