Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000.

HYT stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

