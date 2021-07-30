Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $79,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

VBIV opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.02. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.