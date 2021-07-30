Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $164,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

