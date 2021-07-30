Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

AXLA opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

