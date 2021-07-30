Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

