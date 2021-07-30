Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

