Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

AVNT stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Avient alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.