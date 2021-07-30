Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 9.54% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $79,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,018. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51.

