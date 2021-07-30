AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

NYSE AVB opened at $229.92 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

