Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83. Avalara has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Insiders have sold 114,408 shares of company stock worth $15,880,004 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

