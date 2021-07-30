Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh Sells 5,910 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $171.95 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Avalara by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

