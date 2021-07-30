Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh Sells 5,910 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00.
Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $171.95 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Avalara by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
