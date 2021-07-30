Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.40.
Shares of ADP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.01.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5,757.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
