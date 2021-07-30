Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5,757.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

