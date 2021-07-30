Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

ADP stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.01.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

