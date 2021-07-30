Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $48.02

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.02, but opened at $45.14. Autohome shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 8,310 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Get Autohome alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.