Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

ETR:NDA opened at €86.92 ($102.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.38. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52-week high of €87.14 ($102.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

