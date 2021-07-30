August J. Troendle Sells 15,209 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

Medpace stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

