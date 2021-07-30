Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of AI opened at C$14.64 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a current ratio of 109.01 and a quick ratio of 108.97. The stock has a market cap of C$621.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.84.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.