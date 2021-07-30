Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.81.

TEAM stock opened at $266.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.88. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.