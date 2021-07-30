Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $24.16 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.70 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

