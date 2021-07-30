Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

