ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

