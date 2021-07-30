ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

