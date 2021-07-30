ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.72 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

