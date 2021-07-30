Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. Athene has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

