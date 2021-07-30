ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.69.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

