ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.13.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at C$83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$84.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.96.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.