ATB Capital Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,160.00.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded down C$6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1,893.09. 58,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,733.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12-month high of C$2,075.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

