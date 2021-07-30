AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

