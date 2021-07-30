Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 151.4% in July

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASBFY opened at $28.81 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

