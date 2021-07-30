AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.