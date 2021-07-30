Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.39

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APNHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

