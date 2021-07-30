Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.90 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $840.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

