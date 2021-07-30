ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASLN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.