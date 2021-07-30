ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

ASGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,936. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

