ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

