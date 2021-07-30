ASGN Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

