ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ASGN were worth $62,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

